Okocha Rests Ronaldinho Comparisons, Reveals what He taught Brazilian Legend

It’s no secret that Jay-Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho enjoyed a bromance on and perhaps off the pitch at Paris Saint-Germain.
The devil in the details of that relationship though had been sketchy at most and quite easily myths have overcome facts.
One such myth that continuously circulates as a FAQ in the Nigerian football space is, “”Did Okocha teach Ronaldinho any skills?”
Speaking during his appearance on Brila FM’s breakfast show, No Holds Barred with former teammate Ifeanyi Udeze, Okocha did make some admittance.
“When he (Ronaldinho) arrived in Europe, as a 20 year-old, his first team PSG,” Okocha recalled.
” But he struggled to adapt early on with the food, culture, a new City and Country. it reminded me of my first time in Europe too.”
“So, I took my time to guide him, but he was really talented and well the rest is history.”