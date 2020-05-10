It’s heart shattering! Ogun FA Chief Mourns Offor-Okenwa

The death of Enugu State FA Chairman Chidi Offor Okenwa is heart shattering and disheartening according to Ogun State FA and NFF Executive Board Member Ganiyu Majekodunmi.

Offor passed o Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia the NFF confirmed in a release and Majekodunmi said the news was a “rude shock”.

“Chidi lived a good life, he was a good man in all spheres, full of life and always committed to whatever he does, he will be greatly missed,” said the Ogun State FA Chief.

“I pray that Almighty God bestow the strength to bear the irreparable loss on his family, my heartfelt condolence also goes to the football family in Enugu State.”

“I commiserate with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and the NFF as a body as well as the Nigeria National League, not leaving out the football fraternity as a whole, may the Lord console us and continue to be our shield”

Chidi Offor Okenwa until his demise was a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, the Chairman Nigeria National League and the Chairman Enugu State Football Association.