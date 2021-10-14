It’s a New Experience! Oduamadi joins Serie D side A.C. Crema

Italian Serie D club AC Crema 1908 have announced the capture of former Nigeria and AC Milan winger Nnamdi Oduamadi.

Oduamadi has been without a club for more than two years, following his departure from KF Tirana in July 2019.

The attacker acknowledged he was buzzing to get in with his new teammates and is motivated to get involved with the team as they seek a promotion push.

“I am ready and motivated. I will enter the field with the desire to give my contribution and reward the trust given to me by the club and the coach,” said Oduamadi in his first interview after joining the club.

“I immediately found harmony with my teammates and I really like the black and white environment, I feel at home.

“I’ve never played in Serie D but I know it’s a competitive championship. There are strong teams and many young people eager to demonstrate.

“A new experience that stimulates me and encourages me to give my best. Thanks again to President Zucchi for the important occasion.”