Italian Clubs Offer Manchester United’s Greenwood Escape

Mason Greenwood
Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Embattled Manchester United’s striker Mason Greenwood is on the radar of a top Italian club, according to reports.

Greenwood, 21, hasn’t played any match since January 2022, due to a rape charge against the player.

 

The forward has scored 35 senior team goals in 129 matches for Manchester United and has won one England cap in the UEFA Nations League against Iceland in 2020.

Now, it is unlikely he’ll ever play for the Old Trafford team again.

According to the Sun, Juventus have raised an interest in Greenwood and are considering him as understudy to Paul Pogba.

Rival Serie A teams, AC Milan and AS Roma have also shown interests in the youngster.

Greenwood still has a 2-years contract on a €75,000 weekly wage left Manchester United.

In February, a Manchester United statement on the Player’s Future read:

 

Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.

The club decisions isn’t known yet but a long-term loan seems to be the best option currently.

