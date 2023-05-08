Italian Clubs Offer Manchester United’s Greenwood Escape

Embattled Manchester United’s striker Mason Greenwood is on the radar of a top Italian club, according to reports.
Greenwood, 21, hasn’t played any match since January 2022, due to a rape charge against the player.
The forward has scored 35 senior team goals in 129 matches for Manchester United and has won one England cap in the UEFA Nations League against Iceland in 2020.
Now, it is unlikely he’ll ever play for the Old Trafford team again.
According to the Sun, Juventus have raised an interest in Greenwood and are considering him as understudy to Paul Pogba.
Rival Serie A teams, AC Milan and AS Roma have also shown interests in the youngster.
Greenwood still has a 2-years contract on a €75,000 weekly wage left Manchester United.
In February, a Manchester United statement on the Player’s Future read: