“It is not Impossible to Defeat Mexico” – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes the team can go on to defeat Mexico, as the sides prepare for an international friendly on the July 4.

“it is not impossible to win this match. We stand a chance against every team although this one will be difficult because Mexico have a great team,” Rohr told FL after the team’s practice session Today.

“They’re preparing for their continental tournament now but our boys are working well. There still have more sessions.”

The Super Eagles squad comprising mostly of NPFL players have been camping in Abuja under the tutelage of NFF Technical Director, Austine Eguavoen fine-tuning preparations for the Los Angeles Showdown.

Speaking about his observations of the players so far, Rohr said, “the players seems to be fit, they are in good physical condition. They still have match rhythm unlike the Super Eagles (main team) who are on holidays.”

He alluded that to beat Mexico, the team needs to find a good tactics.

“They have to find a good tactic now and play together to be able to give a good match, it’s not impossible to win.”

The Eagles will be in Abuja for about 10 days before the final squad heads out to face El Tri.