It feels like winning the Champions League – Otubanjo

Yusuf Otubanjo has likened the feeling of winning goal of the week for his match-winning strike in the Europa Conference League group match against Slovan Bratislava as good as winning the Champions League.
Otubanjo produced a spectacular finish in the group stage game against Bratislava, and it was also a historic win for the Armenian club.
🇦🇲 Pyunik = first group stage victory for an Armenian team in any UEFA competition 🔝#UECL pic.twitter.com/vioAFiciw6
— UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) September 16, 2022
Speaking with on Brila FM’s “No Holds Barred” with former PAOK and West Brom player Ifeanyi Udeze, the Pyunik star said he is still buzzing from the accolade.
‘The feeling is just like winning the Champions League, I haven’t gotten over it and that’s the truth,’ the 30 year-old Forward said.
Yusuf Otubanjo’s sensational strike wins Goal of the Week 👏⚽️
@Heineken | #UECLGOTW | #UECL pic.twitter.com/HS1QyMD6N4
— UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) September 16, 2022