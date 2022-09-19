It feels like winning the Champions League – Otubanjo

Photo | Twitter (europacnfleague)

Yusuf Otubanjo has likened the feeling of winning goal of the week for his match-winning strike in the Europa Conference League group match against Slovan Bratislava as good as winning the Champions League.

Otubanjo produced a spectacular finish in the group stage game against Bratislava, and it was also a historic win for the Armenian club.

Speaking with on Brila FM’s “No Holds Barred” with former PAOK and West Brom player Ifeanyi Udeze, the Pyunik star said he is still buzzing from the accolade.

‘The feeling is just like winning the Champions League, I haven’t gotten over it and that’s the truth,’ the 30 year-old Forward said.

He’ll return to action this Monday with the side in the Armenia Premier League against Urartu.

‘Our form hasn’t really been the best in the league, we’re behind Urartu by two points (one point) and of course we hope to step up.’

