Israel Abia ruled out Rangers clash with Sunshine Stars in Akure

Nigeria professional football league side , Rangers international of Enugu will be without their star striker Israel Abia for thier weekend clash with Sunshine Stars of Akure.

brila.net understands that Abia who joined the Flying Antelopes from the Owena Whales will not travel with rest of the squad to Akure , because of the loan agreement signed by both clubs before his transfer to Rangers.

Rangers agreed not to play Abia wherever both Club clash in the league, but it is unclear for how long the agreement will last.

It could be recalled that Abia forced a move from Sunshine Stars to Rangers against the will of the Club back in January.

Abia scored seven goal for Sunshine Stars before his controversial transfer to the 2016 league Champions and has only scored once since his arrival in Enugu.