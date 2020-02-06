Israel Abia Delighted to Open Goal Account with Rangers

Israel Abia was delighted to make a scoring debut for Rangers international in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Lobi Stars in Makurdi.

Abia moved to Rangers from Sunshine Stars in the January transfer window, after being declared AWOL by the Akure-based side.

He was handed his first start by coach Salisu Yusuf at the Aper Aku stadium against the Pride of Benue, and gave a good impression of himself.

The forward scored in the 43rd minute to give Rangers the lead in a pulsating rescheduled NPFL matchday 6 fixture.

Samuel Mathias then headed home from a goalmouth scramble to put Lobi on level terms two minutes later as both teams shared the point.

Reacting to the game, Abia expressed his delight after scoring in his first appearance for the Enugu-based side.

“I’m so happy that I scored on my debut for my club, Rangers. I’m ready to do my best this season,” he told reporters after the game.

“I thank God for helping me with the goal today even when I am not hundred percent fit. I thank my coach and team mates for their support in today’ result which I believe would get better with more games and much fitness.”

The former Heartland striker has now netted eight league goals thus far, making him the joint top scorer along side Plateau United’s Ibrahim Mustapha.

He will hope to maintain his impressive form in front of goal when his team take on Akwa United in their next league outing in Uyo on Sunday.

Osho Impressed with Response of Enyimba Players

Fatai Osho says she is pleased with Enyimba’s performance against MFM FC in Wednesday’s rescheduled NPFL game at the Agege township stadium.

Enyimba defeated the hosts 1-0 courtesy a 74th minute strike from substitute Abdulrahman Bashir.

The victory saw the League champions win back to back away games for the first time this season as they continued their revival.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Osho said he’s satisfied with the performance of his players, after a long journey back from Ivory Coast.

The caretaker Coach described the victory as a morale boost and aim to continue the rich vein of form in the derby against Abia Warriors this weekend.