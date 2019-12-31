Israel Abia confident of breaking Mfon Udoh’s 23 goals record

Sunshine Stars striker Israel Abia has reiterated his desire to score at least 23 goals at the end of 2019/20 NPFL season.

Mfon Udoh holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in a football season after netting 23 goals in the 2013/2014 NPFL season during his days at Enyimba.

Abia who has netted seven goals thus far, said after his side’s 1-1 draw with Dakkada FC on Sunday,that he could go all the way to creating another goals record in the League.

“I don’t want to sound boastful. But I believe I can make it happen with the way I am playing and the cooperation from my teammates.”

“There is no nothing wrong to aspire and that is the challenge I have given myself this season.”

“It is true that I have scored seven goals so far in the season, I will surely get more because I had a good preparation before the season started.”

“I don’t usually count goals as I score. What I do is to play well in every match and if I play well, I know the goals will surely come.”

“Everything will work well for me and I’m ready for the challenge that I have given myself,” Abia said.