Isaac Success moves to Udinese on three-year deal from Watford

Isaac Success has left Watford and returned to Udinese on a three-year deal.
Success completed the move on Thursday and the Premier League club confirmed the departure in a statement on their website.
The 25 year-old Nigerian has yet to make any appearance this season for the Hornets, following a series of injuries.
He returns to Italy where he started his journey in Europe with the youth team of Udinese.
The deal is believe to have cost the Serie A €1.80 million, although the clubs are owned by the Giampaolo Pozzo family.