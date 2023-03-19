Isaac Success leads Udinese’s trouncing of AC Milan

Isaac Success, Destiny Udogie, and Kingsley Ehizibue helped Udinese to their first home victory this year by taking down AC Milan 3-1.
The game was always going to be very open, as evidenced by past encounters and the goals didn’t take long.
Roberto Pereyra scored in the opening 10 minutes to give Udinese the lead with a neat finish from the edge of the box.
AC Milan equalized with a historic goal as Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted from the penalty spot to become the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history.
The goal in the 47th minute would have been enough to end the first-half level, but Isaac Success had other ideas, as he found Beto with a neat ball in the box, and the Forward finished quite calmly to give Udinese the first-half lead.
AC Milan came out all guns blazing in the second half as they pushed for an equalizer but it was Udinese that got the next goal against the run of play, Destiny Udogie sent a searching pass to the path of Kingsley Ehizibue who had no problem scoring from close range to extend Udinese’s lead.
The victory moves Udinese to within seven points of the European Conference League qualification, while AC Milan could drop out of fourth place should AS Roma defeat Lazio.