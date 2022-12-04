Isaac Success extends with Udinese

Isaac Success has extended his contract with Italian side Udinese until June 2024, the club confirmed in an official statement.
The statement read:
“Udinese Calcio is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached to extend Isaac Success’s contract until 30 June 2024,”
Success signed with the Italian side in 2021 from Watford and has gone on to record 4 goals and 12 assists.
He has also been an integral part of Andrea Sottil’s plan this season, playing different roles under the Italian coach.