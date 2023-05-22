Napoli Boss, Spalletti, hints End of Season Exit

Is Luciano Spalletti really quitting Napoli?
Spalletti guided Napoli to their first League title after three decades, but the Italian might not stick around to do it again next season.
According to multiple reports, the 64 year-old has made clear his decision to move on the club.
On Sunday, Spalletti saw his team hand UEFA Champions League finalists, Inter Milan a drubbing in a 3-1 Serie A victory.
The match, his 94th since taking charge at Napoli in 2021, was his 61st victory (D15, L18).
However, Italian “…is seriously considering to leave Napoli at the end of the season. It’s concrete possibility, as Napoli are exploring options for replacement, per Fabrizio Romano.
