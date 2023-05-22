Napoli Boss, Spalletti, hints End of Season Exit

Luciano Spalletti is seriously considering to leave Napoli at the end of the season. It’s concrete possibility, as Napoli are exploring options for replacement. 🚨🔵 #Napoli

“The decision has been made, we’re just waiting to communicate that”, Spalletti said after today’s game. pic.twitter.com/0WcgA76iHG

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023