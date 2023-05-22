Napoli Boss, Spalletti, hints End of Season Exit

By
Adebanjo
-
0
83
Luciano Spalletti, Napoli, Serie A
SSC Napoli Manager Luciano Spalleti. Photo credit | sscnapoli

Is Luciano Spalletti really quitting Napoli?

Spalletti guided Napoli to their first League title after three decades, but the Italian might not stick around to do it again next season.

 

 

According to multiple reports, the 64 year-old has made clear his decision to move on the club.

 

 

On Sunday, Spalletti saw his team hand UEFA Champions League finalists, Inter Milan a drubbing in a 3-1 Serie A victory.

The match, his 94th since taking charge at Napoli in 2021, was his 61st victory (D15, L18).

However, Italian “…is seriously considering to leave Napoli at the end of the season. It’s concrete possibility, as Napoli are exploring options for replacement, per Fabrizio Romano.

After the win against Inter, the Tuscany native confirmed, when asked about the rumors.

He said that, “The decision has been made, we’re just waiting to communicate that.”

While Spalletti is thinking about setting up life away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, last month Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis said both his Manager and top scorer, Victor Osimhen, will get new contracts.

Luciano Spalletti has until June 2024 before his contract runs out, but a departure at the end of this season could set in motion a transfer whirlwind that could also see Osimhen eventually leave Naples, or even Italy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here