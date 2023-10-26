Is Cristiano Bigger than Messi Because of this?

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald has witnessed an unexpected resurgence of her 2007 single “This Is the Life,” which has climbed to the top of Saudi Arabia’s Spotify chart, all thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo, the most followed individual on social media globally, has further increased his influence since joining the Saudi Pro League.
Viral TikTok videos featuring highlights from his games with Al-Nassr have led to newfound popularity for Macdonald’s hit song.
“This Is the Life” originally reached No.28 on the UK singles chart and even topped the charts in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Norway. Sixteen years later, it has reached the Middle East, amassing over 380 million plays on Spotify.