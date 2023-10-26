Is Cristiano Bigger than Messi Because of this?

Cristiano Ronaldo , Georgina Rodriguez,
Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald has witnessed an unexpected resurgence of her 2007 single “This Is the Life,” which has climbed to the top of Saudi Arabia’s Spotify chart, all thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, the most followed individual on social media globally, has further increased his influence since joining the Saudi Pro League.

 

Viral TikTok videos featuring highlights from his games with Al-Nassr have led to newfound popularity for Macdonald’s hit song.

“This Is the Life” originally reached No.28 on the UK singles chart and even topped the charts in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Norway. Sixteen years later, it has reached the Middle East, amassing over 380 million plays on Spotify.

 

Amy Macdonald
Scottish singer Amy MacDonald performs during the FIFA Ballon d’Or awards ceremony. (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Amy Macdonald shared her experience with the phenomenon, saying she noticed an influx of Arabic comments on her social media.

She became aware of the connection between her song and Ronaldo’s football highlights in Saudi Arabia. Macdonald, who is married to former Rangers defender Richard Foster, is no stranger to the world of football.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been delivering remarkable performances, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 13 appearances this season for Al-Nassr.

In a recent Asian Champions League match, Ronaldo scored a double as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Duhail, managed by former PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

