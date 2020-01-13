IOC Will Consider Increasing number of Teams at Olympic Women’s Football Tournament – Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested that the IOC will consider increasing the number of participating teams in the Women’s Olympic football Tournament in the future.

Infantino joined the IOC at the weekend, four years after he assumed the top job at FIFA, and he has admitted that Women football deserved more at the Games.

“We must give women the role or place they deserve,” the FIFA Boss told David Owen [insidethegames].

He acknowledged that making the women’s tournament the same size as the men’s was “perhaps” a discussion worth having.

https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1088978/infantino-at-ioc-change-womens-football

Currently, the Men’s tournament has 16 participating teams in the Olympic, four more than the Women’s tournament.

The 49 year-old was elected at the 135th IOC Session on Friday. The Swiss national was elected by 63 votes to 13.