Invite new Players Who’ll Improve Super Eagles, Finidi tells Rohr

Former Super Eagles player Finidi George has urged the NT manager Gernot Rohr to give ‘new exciting’ Nigerian players the chance to fight for places in the team during the next international window.

Finidi made a case for the likes of Terem Moffi, Sadiq Umar and even Simy Nwankwo all of whom he says have done enough to merit their shot with the Eagles.

The next international window for CAF comes in the final week of May through to mid June, and NFF sources are confirming the Super Eagles will play a couple of friendly matches.

Speaking during Brila FM’s “No Holds Barred” with Ifeanyi Udeze, Finidi urged Rohr to “try new things” and give new players opportunity, who can make the NT competitive.

‘I really believe the Coach should do things differently now that there’s time. There’s enough time to try out these new guys who are doing well and scoring goals,’ the 1994 AFCON winner said.

‘Of course we’d like to see Osimhen and Iheanacho, but we must also have options. So if it means leaving out the regulars for this friendly matches, then do so.

‘You call them as the Manager and explain why you can’t invite them, give the new players a chance to better your team.’