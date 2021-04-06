Invincibles! Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague Unbeaten in 37 Games

Peter Olayinka helped Slavia Prague set a new league record following the goalless draw against FC Brno on Sunday.

Slavia Prague have now gone 37 games unbeaten (28 wins and 9 draws), surpassing their own record from 2017.

3️⃣7️⃣ games ❗️ Czech league record ❗️ We have been unbeaten in the 🇨🇿 league for more than a year! pic.twitter.com/2nfg53XSE6 — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) April 4, 2021

The red and Whites have not tasted defeat in the league since losing to Slovacko on March 1 2020.

Of the 37 games played, Slavia Prague won 28 and drew 9. Olayinka has been involved in 22 of the 37 matches played during the unbeaten run.

On Sunday, the league leaders were reduced to 10 men early on, but held on for a point against the relegation threatened Brno,