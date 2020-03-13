Investigation into the Death of Chineme Martins Gets Date

The Nigeria Football Federation will launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasarawa United footballer Chineme Martins, the FA has announced.

Martins, 23, died after he collapsed during a league match in Lafia on Sunday March 8, 2020.

In a statement published on Friday, the NFF announced it had set up a committee with the mandate “to investigate the medical, security and administrative lapses which led to the untimely demise of the defender.”

The 12-man committee will comprise several football stakeholders including the Nasarawa United chairman, Isaac Danladi.

Among other things contained in its terms of Reference, the Committee will be expected:

To consider and advise on clinical matters in order to promote the highest standards of professional practice, including clinical education for players and coaches.

Consider and advise on minimum standards of clinical practices, equipment and personnel that must be deployed during practice and match competitions.

Consider and advise on development and implementation of stadium security standards and policies.

Advise on minimum requirements in line with best global practice of safety infrastructure during practice and match competitions.

To consider and advise on suitability ranking of sporting facilities, using colour coding to define grading and rankings as fit for purpose.