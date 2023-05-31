Interesting Transfer Summer for Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze has been spectacular for Villarreal this season, having played some of his best football and also popping up with important goals and assists for his team.
This season, Chukwueze scored 13 goals and notched 11 assists in 48 appearances for the Yellow Submarines, but with one year left on his contract, Villarreal is in a weak position to bargain for the youngster.
Big clubs have made inquiries about the winger, with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid keeping tabs, and not forgetting known interests from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.