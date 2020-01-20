Inter Milan: New Twist in Victor Moses Transfer Interest

Inter Milan are keen on signing Victor Moses this month but they want his fitness report from Chelsea and Fenerbahce.

Antonio Conte wants to bolster his Inter Milan squad this transfer window and he believes the Nigerian can add more quality to his team.

However, there could be a few problems already on the horizon as the Italian tactician want assurance if Moses is injury-free.

According to Corrieredello Sport, Conte wants extra fitness tests to ensure Moses is ready to go after suffering two serious thigh strains while playing for Fenerbahce.

Moses enjoyed his most productive time at Chelsea under Conte, winning both the Premier League and the FA Cup while playing as a right Wing back.

He will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, as he has struggled for game time in Turkey this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Moses for €10m even though Inter may only want him on loan.

Moses has been previously sent out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham by the Blues.

He Makes the Difference! Nantes Manager Praises Moses Simon despite Cup Exit

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff has praised Moses Simon for his performance in Nantes’ defeat in the French Cup round of 32 to Lyon.

The Super Eagles winger was a thorn in the flesh of Lyon defenders,scoring one and providing two assists in the 7-goal thriller.

He set up Renaud Emond in the 16th minute for Nantes’ first goal and provided another assist for Imran Louza in the 82nd minute before scoring his own goal and Nantes’ third four minutes later.

However, it was not enough as a brace from Rayan Cherki plus goals from Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele saw Lyon move to the next round.

Reacting to his team’s display after the game, Gourcuff showered praises on Simon and Renaud Emond despite the defeat.

“Moses always makes the difference,” Gourcuff told Quest France.

“Renaud, we already knew his qualities. He showed a lot of activities, it’s very interesting,” he said.

Simon’s goal on Saturday means he has now scored six goals in all competitions this season.