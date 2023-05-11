UCL: Inter Milan Stun City Rivals, Snatch Comfortable Win

Inter Milan emerged victorious in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against AC Milan.
A quick first half double ensured AC Milan could not recover in the contest as the Nerazzurri snatched a first-leg advantage in San Siro on Wednesday night.
The opener was scored by Edin Dzeko in the 8th minute after he met Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner kick with a precise half volley.
AC Milan came out in search of a leveler, but it was Inter who struck again, this time through Henrikh Mkhitaryan just three minutes after the first.
Stefano Pioli’s side missed the threat of the injured Rafael Leao on the flanks and struggled to create anything worthy of note save for Tonali’s low drive which came off off the upright.