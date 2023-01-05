Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli: Dzeko Outshines Osimhen

Francesco Acerbi competes for the ball with Victor Osimhen. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Edin Dzeko scored the match winner in an enthralling game between Inter Milan and league leaders Napoli on Wednesday at the San Siro.

Inter Milan snatched the win to halt Napoli’s unbeaten run in the Serie A, counting 15 games.

Luciano Spalletti could not count on his top scorer, Victor Osimhen, as the Forward was denied by Inter defence.

Osimhen managed two shots but his overall impact in the game was very minimal.

The defeat cut Napoli’s lead at the summit of the league to just five points after 16 round of matches.

It was also Inter’s fifth League victory against Gli Azzurri in their last seven meetings.

 

Next for Spalletti’s men is a trip away to Sampdoria in the League.

