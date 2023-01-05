Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli: Dzeko Outshines Osimhen

Edin Dzeko scored the match winner in an enthralling game between Inter Milan and league leaders Napoli on Wednesday at the San Siro.
Inter Milan snatched the win to halt Napoli’s unbeaten run in the Serie A, counting 15 games.
Luciano Spalletti could not count on his top scorer, Victor Osimhen, as the Forward was denied by Inter defence.
Osimhen managed two shots but his overall impact in the game was very minimal.
The defeat cut Napoli’s lead at the summit of the league to just five points after 16 round of matches.
Napoli were the last unbeaten team in Europe’s top five leagues until falling to Inter.
What a run to start the season though: WWDDWWWWWWWWWWWL pic.twitter.com/ZxnKzPUfRR
It was also Inter’s fifth League victory against Gli Azzurri in their last seven meetings.