World Football Inter books Istanbul ticket!!! Nerazzurri are through to the UCL final By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - May 17, 2023 0 50 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp MILAN, ITALY - MAY 16: Andre Onana of FC Internazionale celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League semi final leg 2 football match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro to book a place at the UEFA Champions League finals in Istanbul. Lautaro Martinez’s strike in the second half ensured Inter progressed 3-0 on aggregate at the expense of their City rivals. They will now await the winner of the second semi-final clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid, a game locked at 1-1 after the first encounter in Spain. The Milan derby was expectedly cagey from the beginning with AC Milan taking their time in ensuring they did not concede while making attempts to get the first goal. However, Inter played compactly and looked to be in control from the very beginning giving nothing away defensively. After tiring out their opponents they took control of the game and deservedly went ahead as Martinez’s near post powerful strike was just too much for Mike Maignan to handle. The Nerazzurri have now reached the finals of the Champions League after a 13-year absence when they won the treble in the 2009/2010 session.