Insurance defeats Aso Chlef, CAF CC Group Stage Ticket within Reach

Bendel Insurance have advanced to the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Algerian side, ASO Chlef, 4-3 on penalties.
Insurance had won the first leg at home 1-0 via an Imade Osarenkhoe goal which meant they needed to at least get a draw in the second leg away at Algeria, but things got rocky when they fell behind.
However, Monday Odigie’s side did the hard work of holding their lines until the final whistle to force the game into the lottery of penalties.
The Nigerian Federation Cup winners also had their goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, to thank for his heroics during the penalty shoot-out.
Obasogie saved a spot kick in the first half and would eventually save another when hopes reduced after the team went behind during the decider.