Insurance beat Remo Stars, Rivers United win in Uyo

Bendel Insurance maintained their perfect start to the NPFL season as they beat Remo Stars 3-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday.
The in form Imade Osarenkhoe opened scoring for the hosts in the 5th minute, and took his goal tally for the season to four goals in four games.
Ismael Sarki (25′) and Austin Ogunye (’78’) completed the spree to end Remo’s flawless start to the campaign.
The victory moved Bendel Insurance to the top of group A with maximum points from 4 matches.
Meanwhile, in another game holders Rivers United defeated Dakkada FC 2-1 in Uyo.
All three goals were scored in the first half of the match, but Dakkada drew first blood through Isaac George in the 16th minute.