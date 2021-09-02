Innocent Bonke set sights on debut game for Super Eagles

After getting his debut call up to the national team, midfielder Innocent Bonke has told FL he can’t wait to play his first game in the colors of Nigeria.
Bonke has enjoyed an impressive run this current season with Malmo FF, capping it -so far- with a place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Following his first training session with the team, the 25 year-old described his call up as a big moment.
“I’m looking forward to it, I have been waiting for this moment, so, I can’t wait to represent my nation and make my debut for the national team,” said Bonke.