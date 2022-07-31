Innocent Bonke fully recharged for Ligue 1 Start

Innocent Bonke and Terem Moffi both joined in FC Lorient’s pre-season friendly over the weekend as the former completed back to back 90 minutes games.
Bonke has struggled with injuries since his move from Malmo to the Ligue 1, but looked fresh in pre-season.
He missed Lorient’s three previous friendlies and returned to a winning start against Chateauroux and Saturday’s 1-1 result in the Ajaccio game.
On the other hand, his Nigerian compatriot Terem Moffi has played four pre-season friendly matches but has not managed to register a goal.