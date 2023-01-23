Injury sets Wilfred Ndidi back Again, Worries mount over Midfielder’s Future at Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi’s absence from Leicester City’s PL home game against Brighton has been explained.

Ndidi was omitted from Leicester’s matchday squad against the Seagulls, and news emerged the midfielder was left out because of another injury set back.

Per Owynn Palmer-Atkin (BBCRLSport), Brendan Rodgers tells me that Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for a couple of weeks.

Perez was too much of a risk today, but should be fine for next weekend.#LCFC 🦊

This season, the Midfielder has suffered several injury setbacks and although he has made 14 appearances, he has only managed 876 minutes.

Wilfred Ndidi’s contract at the King Power Stadium runs out next year, but it’s uncertain if Leicester will offer the 26 year-old a new deal giving his recent injury profile.