Injury set back for Kevin Akpoguma

TSG Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma (r) is treated for an injury. (Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Kevin Akpoguma was a first half causality in Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga match on Saturday.

Akpoguma started for Hoffenheim on the road against high flyers, Union Berlin, in a round of 16 clash at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

However, the 27 year-old picked up a injury early in the game and had to be substituted in the 42nd minute.

The scoreline was still goalless, although the hosts had missed a chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after a hand ball was called in the box and the resultant kick missed.

Eventually though, Union Berlin still bagged the points, although they also had to come from behind.

Hoffenheim took the lead in the 43rd minute through Ihlas Bebou, just moments after the forced substitution of Akpoguma.

But after the restart, Union turned the game around with goals from Danilho Doekhi (73′ 89′) and Jamie Leweling (90+6′).

 

 

Injured Ejuke misses Bochum Trip

 

Meanwhile, in another Bundesliga game, Chidera Ejuke was not listed in Hertha Berlin’s trip to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion to face Bochum.

Ejuke, 25, has been out of action for since early January, when he picked up injury that kept him out of Hertha Berlin’s last friendly game before this weekend’s league round of games.

The winger had previous made 15 appearances for the team. Ejuke is on loan from Russian PL side CSKA Moscow.

