Injury rules Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins out of second Cameroon Friendly

William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins have been ruled out of the June 8 international friendly against Cameroon after both defenders picked up injuries in the 1-0 defeat to the same opponent in a World Cup qualifying test game on Friday at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

While Ekong limped off as he was substituted in the 90th minute, Collins played the entire duration of the game.

In his post-match presser Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr said the absence of both players could create a difficult situation on Tuesday.

Rohr disclosed he would have to deploy a different system of play on June 8, switching to a three-man defence to make up for the lack of depth in his squad.

“Unfortunately, we lost two other players to injury and it’ll be difficult for the second game in defence, because Ekong and Collins are out; they cannot play, so I think we’ll have to manage this difficult situation,” said the Manager.

“But it’ll be an opportunity, perhaps also to play with three defenders only, and to change the system a bit; to try something different, that’s why we are happy to have this second game.”

The German also played down on Friday’s defeat to Cameroon, who ended a four-game winless streak under their Manager Toni Conceicao.

Rohr insists the team will learn from the mistakes made and can afford to experiment until the World Cup qualifiers get under way in September.

“The result is not the most important thing in a friendly, the most important thing is to learn, to see some interesting things, to test some new players and then in the competition to be efficient.”

“That’s what we want to do come September in the World Cup qualifiers.”