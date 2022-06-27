Injury hampers Igbekeme’s Impressive night Against Real Salt Lake

James Igbekeme picked up an injury in stoppage time of the MLS clash between Columbus Crew and Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday.
Igbekeme was subbed off after he picked up the knock, but the extent of the injury is yet to be determined.
The Midfielder was much involved in the game and was a threat on the offensive end as he was solid in the defensive transition.
On three occasions he came close to scoring but managed to register only one of those efforts on target.
But for some excellent goalkeeping, he was also denied as assist as Crew secured a point on the road against second placed (WC) Real Salt Lake.
