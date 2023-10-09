Injury Forces Taiwo Awoniyi to withdraw From Super Eagles Squad

Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has withdrawn from Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique due to a significant injury.
Awoniyi sustained a groin injury that will sideline him for at least one month.
The forward was not included in the matchday squad for Nottingham Forest’s game against Crystal Palace and did not feature in any training images released by the club’s official website prior to the match.
He suffered the injury during the team’s 1-1 with Brentford in the Premier League.
The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Nottingham Forest, scoring nine goals in his last eleven matches in the Premier League.