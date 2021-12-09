Injury dash David Okereke’s AFCON chances

Venezia forward David Okereke is expected to be sidelined for three weeks with a muscle injury.

Okereke picked up the injury last weekend in the Serie A match between Venezia and Hellas Verona.

He was rushed back to action against Verona after missing Venezia’s previous league clash against Atalanta due to hamstring injury.

The Striker’s latest injury setback is almost certain to cast serious doubts on his chances of playing in the AFCON having being in form this season.

David Okereke has four goals in the Serie A this season in the 881 minutes he has featured.