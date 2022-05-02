Injury blow for Udinese as Success limps off in Inter Milan defeat

Udinese suffered a major blow in the Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday when midfielder Isaac Success was forced off injured.
Success suffered a knock and couldn’t continue the game forcing Udinese manager Gabriele Cioffi to take off the Nigerian.
Prior to Sunday’s Serie A match, in the last six games, the Nigerian has had five goals contribution.
He provided four assists and scored one goal helping the team pick up 13 points from a possible 18 points.
On Sunday, although Udinese trailed before the Nigerian was replaced by Ignacio Pussetto, from an Ivan Perisic goal (12′), they went two goals down before the break.
Lautaro Martinez scored the second, rebounding after an initial penalty miss in the 39th minute.
Udinese tried to fight back in the second half and managed to halve the deficit, Pussetto with the goal in the 72nd minute assisted by Destiny Udogie.
However, Inter Milan mopped up at the back and ensured the three points were secured.
Victory for the Nerazzurri moved them back on top of the standing while Udinese, who are well out of relegation concerns, want to continue their impressive rise according to Manager Cioffi.
“I’m proud of my players; they showed great attitude, desire, and determination. It’s not an excuse, but let’s not forget that we’ve played five games in two weeks,” the Friulani Manager said.
“We have regrets over the first goal; we don’t normally concede from those situations.
“We’ll keep on giving our all [even if we’ve already secured survival]. We don’t just want to end the season on a damp squib. If we keep playing like this we’ll pick up more points.