Injured Super Eagles Forward Osimhen in Arm Sling could Miss Return-leg against Leone Stars

Victor Osimhen is now major doubt for Nigeria’s second-leg AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone in Freetown on Tuesday.

Osimhen, who is the team’s top scorer in the qualifiers with 4 goals, suffered a nasty shoulder dislocation in the match against the Leone Stars in Benin City.

The 21 year-old forward was examined by doctors after the game and needed his shoulder “massaged back into place”, footballlive heard.

It is however not certain if the in-form goal poacher will be fit before the Super Eagles’ next game.

On Monday, the Nigerian team is due to fly out to Freetown on a chartered flight for the Tuesday game.

Osimhen could join the travelling party but isn’t expected to play a major role as he is still wearing an arm string and hasn’t been involved in much physical work.

Nigeria were held by Sierra Leone in the dramatic 8-goal thriller, which saw the visitors cancel out a four goal deficit.

The second-leg of the tie comes up in capital city of Sierra Leone at the Freetown National Stadium.