Injured Slavia Prague Star Olayinka admits defeating Arsenal ‘Will Change Our Lives’

Peter Olayinka will require a late fitness test to determine his involvement in Slavia Prague’s quarter-final 2nd leg tie against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Olayinka has played through the pain barrier and needed painkillers, as he carries a lingering knee injury.

He was ruled out of the Prague Derby at the weekend and is a doubt for the crucial return leg against Arsenal.

“I’m not sure but I will decide about that by Tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday morning,” he told FL.

Slavia Prague forced Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Emirates and hold a slim advantage heading into the second leg.

For the Czech Republic champions it is a big test and Olayinka admits the it could change the lives of many in the team.

“Everybody is getting ready because this game is very important for everyone of us, going through to the semi-finals will be something big, because we might not get this chance again. So everyone is ready and we want to put our all into this game.”

“Everyone is nervous right now, but after the final whistle we’ll know. The feeling is different before and after the game,” he added.