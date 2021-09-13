Injured Bonke could miss UCL night vs Juventus, Adegbenro scores late leveler for Norrkoping

The international week took its toll on Innocent Bonke, the midfielder who played 90 minutes in a very physical game between Nigeria and Cape Verde barely lasted twenty-three minutes on Sunday in the Allsvenskan.
Bonke was subbed off in the first half as precaution when Malmo hosted Norrkoping at the Eleda Stadion.
The player is now at risk of missing out on his side’s UEFA Champions League opening group game at home against Juventus.
During the game though another Nigerian stole the show. Samuel Adegbenro scored a stoppage time equalizer, heading home to earn Norrkoping a point.
Adegbenro netted his 10th goal in 18 league appearances to top the scorer’s chart.