Injured Bonke could miss UCL night vs Juventus, Adegbenro scores late leveler for Norrkoping

Samuel Adegbenro and his IFK Norrkoping teammates celebrate after the Nigerian grabbed a stoppage time equalizer away at Malmo. Photo credit | ifknorrkoping

The international week took its toll on Innocent Bonke, the midfielder who played 90 minutes in a very physical game between Nigeria and Cape Verde barely lasted twenty-three minutes on Sunday in the Allsvenskan.

Bonke was subbed off in the first half as precaution when Malmo hosted Norrkoping at the Eleda Stadion.
The player is now at risk of missing out on his side’s UEFA Champions League opening group game at home against Juventus.
During the game though another Nigerian stole the show. Samuel Adegbenro scored a stoppage time equalizer, heading home to earn Norrkoping a point.
Adegbenro netted his 10th goal in 18 league appearances to top the scorer’s chart.

 

 

 

Osigwe makes first league appearance in draw against FC Basel

            Lugano’s Nigerian goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe. Photo credit | IG (fclugano_official)

Sebastian Osigwe made his first league appearance on Sunday to help Lugano pick a point in the clash against FC Basel at the Cornaredo Stadium.

Osigwe, 27, is the second choice at the side and deputized for Noam Baumann, who was not in the match day squad.
The Nigerian was breached in the 29th minute by Arthur Cabral, but the hosts levelled through Asumah Abubakar (59′) and the goalkeeper also did enough to keep the scoreline decent.
He made two saves in a game, Lugano surprisingly didn’t yield much controlled to the visitors.
The outcome saw Lugano bounce back from a 3-2 defeat on the road against Sion.

