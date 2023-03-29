Indonesia Out! FIFA Set to Announce New Host for U20 World Cup

Twenty-two days to the kick-off of the FIFA U20 World Cup, and Indonesia have been stripped of the hosting rights of the tournament.

FIFA issued a statement on Wednesday, where it announced the decision, and disclosed a new host will be announced.

The Statement read in part:

Following today’s meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023.

A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage.

The circumstance in Indonesia has been interpreted varyingly, however two prominent sticking issues are:

Governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host the Israel U20 team. And FIFA’s feeling that Indonesia wouldn’t be ready based on site visits is one of the factors behind removing the U20 World Cup from there, per Rob Harris [Sky News].

Breaking: FIFA strips Indonesia of hosting the men’s U20 World Cup – featuring England.

Comes after Bali’s governor called for finalist Israel to be banned from competing there.

FIFA says “current circumstances” behind the decision but says Indonesia’s FA could face sanctions

— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 29, 2023

The final draw for biennial tournament is due to hold March 31, but the venue is yet to be decided.

Nigeria and 23 other countries will compete in the 23rd edition of the tournament. The Flying Eagles have twice reached the final of the World Cup.