In form! Odion Ighalo nets Fifth Goal in Three Games, Scores first-half Brace in Win against Al-Khaleej

Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers have shown interest in signing Nigerian-born forward Sheyi Ojo on a permanent basis. Ojo, who failed to break into Liverpool's first...

Nottingham Forest were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City ground today, Emmanuel Dennis started the encounter and was a threat for the Reds as they took a first-half lead thanks to Brennan Johnson's close-range effort in the 38 minutes.