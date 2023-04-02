In form! Odion Ighalo nets Fifth Goal in Three Games, Scores first-half Brace in Win against Al-Khaleej

At 33 it doesn’t seem like Odion Ighalo is slowing down, the forward netted a brace to hand Al Hilal maximum points in the 2-0 victory over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League match on Saturday.
Ighalo took his goal tally for the season to 14 in 17 league appearances, leading Al Hilal’s spirited title defence charge.
Currently fourth in the standings, Al Hilal are 8 points off Al-Ittihad at the summit, but with a game in hand, they can considerably close the gap with the Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Al-Nassr.
Meanwhile, Ighalo is just one goal behind league top scorer Adderrazak Hamdallah (15), but the Nigerian has more goal contribution this season adding two assists to his stats sheet.
His first-half brace (39′ , 45+6′ PK)on Saturday also means the former Manchester United forward has scored five times in his last three outings.
