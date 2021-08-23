In form Madueke can’t Stop Scoring, makes it Six goals already this Season

Noni Madueke came off the bench at the weekend and had an instant impact in the PSV’s 4-1 victory against Cambuur in the Eredivisie.
Madueke was introduced after the interval with PSV 2-0 ahead at the Philips Stadion.
The young attacker found the back of the net just two minutes after his introduction, to stretch the home team’s lead by three.
It was his second league goal in as many appearances for the team this season, but also six in all competitive games this campaign.
Roger Schmidt’s side rounded their 5-star performance with a stoppage time goal.