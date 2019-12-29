Impressive Nwakaeme and Mikel helps Trabzonspor end 2019 with Massive Win

Anthony Nwakaeme was back on the score sheet this weekend as he registered his 5th league goal of the season as Trabzonspor cruised past bottom side Kayserispor 6-2 in a home win.

Nwakaeme smashed home a left-footed pile driver from the edge of the box to extend Trabzonspor’s lead after Alexander Sorloth put the hosts ahead.

 

 

On the day, Daniel Sturridge scored a brace and Mikel Obi also featured, playing all 90 minutes as Karadeniz Fırtınası climbed to third in the table.

