Impressive Muazzam Alhassan inspires Nacional to victory

Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan had a standout performance for Nacional in the victory over Gil Vicente to help his side move into the Europa League spot.

Alhassan provided the assist for the winning goal as Nacional fought from a goal down to pick a narrow victory which also sets them on a three game unbeaten streak.

The former Akwa United midfielder was stellar on the day arguably controlling the pace and tempo of the match. He made the third most passes (59) of any player on the pitch and joint top for Nacional.

He has made six appearances in the league this season and could very well ensure to help his side avoid a drop back to teh Liga Portugal 2.