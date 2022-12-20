IMC to meet with NPFL Clubs over League’s kick off date

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigerian professional football league (NPFL) is set to hold a meeting with representatives of the 20 participating clubs.
It will be the second meeting the IMC and NPFL clubs after an earlier meeting in November.
An official statement signed by the IMC’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, confirmed the meeting and matters on the Agenda, chief among them being the kickoff date of the new league season.
The stakeholders will also to explore other options to improve the league and agree on a reward system for the teams participating in the league competition.