IMC set for crunch meeting with NPFL teams

The newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee led by Gbenga Elegbeleye is set to meet with members of the 20 NPFL clubs set to participate in the 2022/2023 season.
It was revealed in a notice signed by the Head of Operations (HoO), Davidson Owumi to the NPFL clubs and the meeting is scheduled to hold in Abuja on November 14.
The meeting will hold in the Sandralia Hotel by 6pm prompt and various topics and important issues are set to be touched upon, chief amongst them is the date for the Leagues Kickoff and the Clubs Licensing regime.
It will be the First official meeting of the newly elected board of the Interim Management Committee with Club representatives since there inauguration on October 21.
Although no agenda was set for the meeting, it’s definitely set for a massive showdown.