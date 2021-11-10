I’m very happy to be back with the team – Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi returns to the Super Eagles this international window after missing the last one with an injury he sustained on club duties and the Midfielder says he’s excited to be back.
Ndidi missed five games as a result of the injury, but was handed 90 minutes in his last PL appearance, when Leicester played away at Leeds.
The 24 year-old is looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, hoping to wrap up the games with victories.
“It is amazing, seeing the players and getting that feeling back is really amazing. I’m very happy to be back with the team and we look forward to what we want to achieve in the future,” Ndidi said in an interview with the Super Eagles media channel.
