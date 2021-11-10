I’m very happy to be back with the team – Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi during Nigeria's Training session. (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi returns to the Super Eagles this international window after missing the last one with an injury he sustained on club duties and the Midfielder says he’s excited to be back.

Ndidi missed five games as a result of the injury, but was handed 90 minutes in his last PL appearance, when Leicester played away at Leeds.
The 24 year-old is looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, hoping to wrap up the games with victories.
“It is amazing, seeing the players and getting that feeling back is really amazing. I’m very happy to be back with the team and we look forward to what we want to achieve in the future,” Ndidi said in an interview with the Super Eagles media channel.

“It has been pretty good, amazing seeing all the players put in the work. We are just trying to prepare for the game, getting the tactics and learning from our mistakes and taking that into the game.
“We the players know what we want and the fans should keep supporting us. We hope for the best because we have been working very hard so hopefully we’ll come out victorious.”

