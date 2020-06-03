I’m not a Football Minister – Sunday Dare

The Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare has assured Nigerians that he’s committed to the development of every sport in the country and not just football.

The Minister made this known while speaking to Sports Radio Brila FM about his plans to move sports forward in the country.

While the development of football has been prioritized ahead of other Sports in the past, The Minister has now disclosed that he’s not a football Minister and he assured other sports won’t suffer at the expense of football.

“I’m not a football Minister, I believe in the totality of the development of various sports that we have in this country. Yes, Football might enjoy a level prominence because of the huge followership, but we must not lose sight on other sports. Other countries have become great, not because of football, but because of long distance or other sporting activities,” he said.

The Honourable Minister added that he is working round the clock to ensure sports enjoy rapid development and not just football.

“I came in, focusing on football, but not taken my eyes off other key sports, almost about ten or eleven of them where we have abundance of talents and other record beaters .” He said.