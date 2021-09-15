I’m Here to Win! Finidi George speaks on appointment as Enyimba head Coach

Enyimba have announced the signing of Finidi George as head Coach on a two-year contract.

George, 50, joins the Eight-time NPFL champions in his first coaching role in the League after several failed applications for roles in the youth national teams.

He was announced, Wednesday, after the contract signing ceremony with club chairman Felix Anyasi.

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me. I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me,” George told the Club’s website after penning the deal.

“On my own part, I will be here to just work and do the job. It’s never going to be easy but I’m here to work and make the team win.”